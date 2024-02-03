Gillingham remain in touch with League Two play-off spots after Walsall draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham remain in touch with League Two play-off spots after Walsall draw

By Press Association
Conor Masterson was on target for Gillingham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Gillingham remain in the League Two play-off hunt despite being held to a 1-1 draw against Walsall at Priestfield.

Conor Masterson earned the Gills a point after Walsall’s Isaac Hutchinson converted from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

An even opening half saw Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson produce a perfectly-timed block to deny Josh Walker a goal on his home debut as Oli Hawkins also headed wide.

Hutchinson, who scored a hat-trick in October’s reverse fixture, was thwarted by Jake Turner on the hour as he ended a Walsall break by shooting low at the Gills goalkeeper.

He finally put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot two minutes later, after Gills defender Shad Ogie had needlessly handled the ball in the box.

Defender Masterson fired an equaliser into the top corner from six yards after 77 minutes for his second goal in four games.

Ogie squandered the chance to make amends for the Gills, who last beat Walsall at Priestfield in September 2007, as he shot over the crossbar from close range late on.