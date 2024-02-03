Gillingham remain in touch with League Two play-off spots after Walsall draw

Gillingham remain in the League Two play-off hunt despite being held to a 1-1 draw against Walsall at Priestfield.

Conor Masterson earned the Gills a point after Walsall’s Isaac Hutchinson converted from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

An even opening half saw Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson produce a perfectly-timed block to deny Josh Walker a goal on his home debut as Oli Hawkins also headed wide.

Hutchinson, who scored a hat-trick in October’s reverse fixture, was thwarted by Jake Turner on the hour as he ended a Walsall break by shooting low at the Gills goalkeeper.

He finally put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot two minutes later, after Gills defender Shad Ogie had needlessly handled the ball in the box.

Defender Masterson fired an equaliser into the top corner from six yards after 77 minutes for his second goal in four games.

Ogie squandered the chance to make amends for the Gills, who last beat Walsall at Priestfield in September 2007, as he shot over the crossbar from close range late on.