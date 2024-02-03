Fleetwood end winless run with victory over Port Vale

Jayden Stockley, Ronan Coughlan and Ryan Broom each found the net as bottom side Fleetwood beat Port Vale 3-0.

Stockley struck after eight minutes and Coughlan hit the second 25 minutes from time. Broom added a late third as Fleetwood registered their first win in 15 games.

Broom created the opener, springing the offside trap and breaking down the right. His low ball into the box was cleared only as far as Stockley and he clinically finished for his seventh of the season.

Vale thought they had equalised when Jesse Debrah thumped in from outside the box but referee Peter Wright had spotted a handball in the build-up. The visitors also went close with Ethan Chislett’s free-kick which beat Jay Lynch but cleared the bar by inches.

The Cod Army had a fine chance to double the lead just before half-time but Harvey Macadam was blocked by a well-timed slide from Alex Iacovitti and, though he had a second bite at the cherry, his follow-up went into the side netting.

Just after the hour mark a fine effort from Bosun Lawal was tipped over by Connor Ripley.

The keeper could do nothing about Fleetwood’s second, when Lawal broke through and set up Coughlan for a close-range finish.

Broom sealed Town’s much-needed win in stoppage-time, drilling the ball through a crowd to complete Vale’s miserable afternoon.