Hull into top six after Jaden Philogene strikes against Millwall

By Press Association
Jaden Philogene netted the winner (Nigel French/PA)
Jaden Philogene’s early goal helped Hull beat Millwall 1-0 and move into the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots.

The winger struck in the fifth minute as the Tigers secured a second consecutive win.

The victory moved Hull, who handed starts to January signings Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, into sixth spot, one point above Coventry.

Philogene needed little time to make an impact on his return from injury.

The former Aston Villa player turned in the rebound after Burnley loanee Zaroury had hit the bar with a powerful effort.

Zaroury took aim from 30 yards and, as the ball came loose, Philogene was able to grab his seventh goal of an impressive season.

Hull had full control of the game after that, with Regan Slater blasting over and Fabio Carvalho seeing a shot blocked.

One visiting threat in the first period came when a free-kick from George Saville was floated in and home keeper Ryan Allsop got their just ahead of Jake Cooper and Japhet Tanganga, who were both waiting to pounce.

Millwall were much improved after the break and Murray Wallace had a shot blocked.

Liverpool loanee Carvalho saw another effort blocked by Millwall captain Cooper after Zaroury’s cross was deflected into his path.

Zian Flemming almost got Millwall back level with an audacious effort, attempting a lob from range after spotting Allsop off his line, but his shot landed on the roof of the net.

Romain Esse also saw a cross into the box fall to Tom Bradshaw, who was unable to divert it goalwards, as the visitors looked for a way back.

Bradshaw was off target and was then denied at the death by a fine save from Allsop as Hull held on, while Philogene thought he should have had a late penalty.