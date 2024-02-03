Own goal consigns promotion contenders Bromley to Hartlepool defeat

Kamarl Grant’s own goal consigned promotion contenders Bromley to a 2-1 National League home defeat to Hartlepool.

Corey Whitely teed up Michael Cheek for the opener, a powerful close-range finish to fire the hosts ahead in the ninth minute.

It was all square by the halfway point, however, after Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nodded in Nicky Featherstone’s cross in the 27th minute.

Joe Grey had picked out Dieseruvwe after the restart, but his cross instead connected with the unfortunate Grant, who turned the winner into his own net on the hour.