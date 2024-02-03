Lyle Taylor bags brace as Cambridge hit back to beat Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lyle Taylor bags brace as Cambridge hit back to beat Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Lyle Taylor scored twice as Cambridge beat Shrewsbury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lyle Taylor scored twice as Cambridge beat Shrewsbury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A Lyle Taylor brace secured Cambridge a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury as they claimed just their second triumph on the road this season.

The U’s had the first clear-cut chance within the opening 10 minutes when Michael Morrison’s headed effort was pushed away by Marko Marosi.

But Shrewsbury broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Jordan Shipley was the architect, driving the ball into Dan Udoh’s path at the front post and he guided it past the diving Jack Stevens.

It took two minutes for Cambridge to find the equaliser as Sullay Kaikai, in acres of space out wide, played a low cross into Taylor and he slotted home at the back post.

The away side took the lead within the opening 30 seconds of the second half when Elias Kachunga crossed into Taylor, who poked home from close range.

Shrews captain Chey Dunkley rose highest to meet a corner in the 70th minute but his headed effort hit the post and bounced out for Stevens to save.

Tom Bloxham was then shown red for two yellow card offences in added time for Shrewsbury.