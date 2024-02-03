York and Maidenhead have to settle for draw at the LNER By Press Association February 3 2024, 5:48pm February 3 2024, 5:48pm Share York and Maidenhead have to settle for draw at the LNER Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4886030/york-and-maidenhead-have-to-settle-for-draw-at-the-lner/ Copy Link Former Southend striker Ashley Nathaniel-George (left) was on target for Maidenhead at York (Adam Davy/PA) York and Maidenhead continue to look over their shoulders after being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at the LNER Community Stadium. Ashley Nathaniel-George gave the visitors the lead with a superb strike after 16 minutes. York drew level 12 minutes later when Will Davies was on hand to convert after the away side failed to deal with a cross from Scott Burgess. The Minstermen had the better of the second half with Dipo Akinyemi hitting the post but were unable to force a winner.