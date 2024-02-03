Michael Skubala proud as 10-man Lincoln beat Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Skubala proud as 10-man Lincoln beat Burton

By Press Association
Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala was proud of his side as they battled with 10 men for over an hour to grind out a 1-0 win over Burton.

Reeco Hackett grabbed the winner early in the second half but Lincoln had already seen Alex Mitchell sent off for two quick yellow cards midway through the first half.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, coming here, it’s a tough place to come to get a point, let alone three,” said Skubala as Lincoln ended Burton’s four-game unbeaten home run.

“The last few games against Burton they have turned us over, but I am just so proud of every single player, to play so long with 10 men and still not be passive and go after the game.”

Skubala, speaking about Mitchell’s first yellow card for a foul on Kyle Hudlin, added: “I have never seen two players go up for a header and one of them get booked for it.

“The second one is a yellow card, and we know he shouldn’t have pulled him back but it set a standard in the game where lots of yellows need to be given out.”

Victory was Lincoln’s first since the end of November and ended a nine-game winless run in Sky Bet League One with Skubala having full faith in his side throughout.

“I think we are a good team and sometimes it is about following a good process,” he said. “We knew the win would come and we have been competitive in all the games and now we just need to kick on and if we take today’s mentality with 10 men forwards, we will do OK.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson was left hugely disappointed by his side’s below-par performance.

“No excuses,” he said. “Collectively, for everyone involved it is a down day. Everything was off. I don’t look to blame anyone else but ourselves.

“They had 10 men for 60 minutes. I get sometimes that might be difficult, but we didn’t create enough moments, not enough creativity on the ball.

“I am not happy. We were poor and that is a massive opportunity missed. They started the game better than us. We reacted after 10, 15 minutes and got a foothold in the game.

“From the sending off they took over, let’s not lie about it. We were not good enough and it galvanised them.

“It looked so far away from what we are, in terms of the non-negotiables, ill-disciplined and unorganised. I threw on as many attackers as I could to create moments. I thought we would get one and get back into the game.”