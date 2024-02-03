Watching Mansfield win from stands gave clearer perspective – Nigel Clough

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed watching the game from high up behind the goal as he served a touchline ban was crucial in his side’s narrow 1-0 League Two derby win at home to promotion rivals Notts County.

Clough and first-team coach Andy Garner spent the game in the Quarry Lane End after being charged by the Football Association over comments made about the officials regarding last weekend’s defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

“It was not a bad game to sit out and get an overall view of it,” said Clough.

“You probably get a much clearer picture of the game and a better assessment going into half-time of what we needed to do better in the second half.

“We restricted them to so few opportunities in the second half and could have easily had another goal or so ourselves.

“The second half was much better and totally down to being up here with a view looking over the game rather than being at pitch level.”

Christy Pym had already saved from David McGoldrick before Davis Keillor-Dunn hit the eighth-minute winner – a stunning 20-yard curler into the top-right corner for his 15th goal of a fine season.

“It was absolutely wonderful and worthy of winning any game, derby game or not,” said Clough.

“There was just that couple of yards of space and he curls one in like he has been doing for the last six months or more.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t add to it. I thought Will Swan was very unlucky on a couple of occasions today.”

The visitors dominated the first half and a Jodi Jones cross hit the post, while – two minutes later – Aden Flint headed a Notts corner against the underside of his own crossbar.

But Stags had the best of the second half and Aidan Stone made three good stops to deny Keillor-Dunn, Ollie Clarke and Will Swan.

New Notts County boss Stuart Maynard said: “It was a little bit frustrating as our first-half performance probably warranted us going in 2-1 up.

“I don’t think a team have come to Mansfield this season and dominated the game in the way we did in the first half.

“We created chances. We hit the underside of the bar – which people are saying crossed the line – but obviously, there is no goal-line technology here.

“We also hit the post. Our performance was really good.

“Second half, they have come out and we have to kick the ball a bit more. Credit to them, that’s the way they play, they want to make the game a bit more ugly.

“I thought defensively we coped with everything they threw at us all day.

“It’s frustrating but we will take the positives from it, analyse it and look to get better.”