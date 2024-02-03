Wealdstone snatch last-gasp draw at Barnet

Corie Andrews salvaged a dramatic point for Wealdstone in the final minute of second-half stoppage time in their 1-1 draw at Barnet.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Ben Coker sent the ball across the face of goal, where Callum Stead tapped home.

Barnet won an 80th-minute penalty but Harry Pritchard could not find the finishing touch as his spot-kick was saved by Marcus Dewhurst.

Andrews left it late but secured all three points for the Stones when he tapped the ball past January signing Josh Keeley, who had come off his line and watched as the ball rolled past him and into the back of the Bees net.