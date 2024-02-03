Interim Huddersfield boss Jon Worthington in ‘dreamland’ after victory over Owls

Interim boss Jon Worthington said he was in “dreamland” after Huddersfield’s comprehensive 4-0 Championship victory over relegation-rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors edged the first half and went the closest to opening the scoring as Michael Ihiekwe had a header cleared off the line by Rhys Healey.

But Huddersfield grew into the Yorkshire derby and blew the visitors away in the final quarter, scoring four goals in 12 minutes.

Josh Koroma netted a brace as Matty Pearson and Sorba Thomas claimed one apiece to clinch Huddersfield’s second win in 12 outings.

Academy boss Worthington, placed in temporary charge of the first team following Darren Moore’s sacking last week, said: “It was a privilege for me to take the game.

“I have been here since I was nine years old; I’m normally sat with my kids in the stand supporting.

“To be asked to step in and do that was a great honour and I’m in dreamland when it’s 4-0.

“I will sit back tonight and no one can take that away from me. It is a special moment for me and my family, who are here every single week.

“We knew we had to win the game and that was the message throughout. Nothing else.

“I think you have to go into every home game with that mentality regardless of the opposition.

“I respect Sheffield Wednesday and the job that (manager) Danny (Rohl) has done there but I was really keen to make the game about us and what we can do.

“I wanted us to be on the front foot and impact it today.

“It was so important to get the result. It lifts everybody.

“The players and the staff are buzzing in the dressing room as well as the fans, who will go home extremely happy this evening.”

When asked for clarity on the managerial situation, Worthington said: “We will play it by ear. I spoke to (sporting director) Mark Cartwright and (chief executive) Jake (Edwards) a lot this week.

“I was ultimately asked to take this game so that’s what I have done. I’m sure we will have a conversation after the weekend about what it is going to look like over the next two days.”

With 16 matches remaining, Wednesday face an uphill task to retain their Championship status. They are second-bottom and eight points shy of safety.

Boss Danny Rohl said: “Until the first goal, it was a typical fight from both teams. Both teams had their moments. We didn’t play how I wanted us to play on the ground.

“It was an open game and we had our moments. We conceded from a corner and after this we lost a little bit of our head. We wanted to come back immediately and we were open.

“The goals we conceded were too easy. We have to play 100 per cent for 90-plus minutes and if we don’t do this, it’s hard to take something.

“We put in a great performance against Watford on Wednesday and today we lost 4-0 and it is a knock for everybody.

“Everybody is disappointed. I will lift them on Monday.

“There are still 16 games to go. It’s a challenge but it’s what we have to do.”

No Championship team has lost more on the road than Wednesday this season with 12 defeats, but Rohl remains convinced they can still avoid the drop.

He added: “I have learned a lot about my team in the last few months and how big the morale is. Today is a setback in our fight.

“I always spoke about our process but it is about taking results now. I will go forward and lead this group and at the end we will see if it is enough. Today was not good enough.

“As long as I’m the manager here, we will fight in every game to take something. We have to come back stronger and try again.”