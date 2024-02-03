Interim Huddersfield boss Jon Worthington in ‘dreamland’ after victory over Owls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Interim Huddersfield boss Jon Worthington in ‘dreamland’ after victory over Owls

By Press Association
Huddersfield claimed maximum points at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield claimed maximum points at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Interim boss Jon Worthington said he was in “dreamland” after Huddersfield’s comprehensive 4-0 Championship victory over relegation-rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors edged the first half and went the closest to opening the scoring as Michael Ihiekwe had a header cleared off the line by Rhys Healey.

But Huddersfield grew into the Yorkshire derby and blew the visitors away in the final quarter, scoring four goals in 12 minutes.

Josh Koroma netted a brace as Matty Pearson and Sorba Thomas claimed one apiece to clinch Huddersfield’s second win in 12 outings.

Academy boss Worthington, placed in temporary charge of the first team following Darren Moore’s sacking last week, said: “It was a privilege for me to take the game.

“I have been here since I was nine years old; I’m normally sat with my kids in the stand supporting.

“To be asked to step in and do that was a great honour and I’m in dreamland when it’s 4-0.

“I will sit back tonight and no one can take that away from me. It is a special moment for me and my family, who are here every single week.

“We knew we had to win the game and that was the message throughout. Nothing else.

“I think you have to go into every home game with that mentality regardless of the opposition.

“I respect Sheffield Wednesday and the job that (manager) Danny (Rohl) has done there but I was really keen to make the game about us and what we can do.

“I wanted us to be on the front foot and impact it today.

“It was so important to get the result. It lifts everybody.

“The players and the staff are buzzing in the dressing room as well as the fans, who will go home extremely happy this evening.”

When asked for clarity on the managerial situation, Worthington said: “We will play it by ear. I spoke to (sporting director) Mark Cartwright and (chief executive) Jake (Edwards) a lot this week.

“I was ultimately asked to take this game so that’s what I have done. I’m sure we will have a conversation after the weekend about what it is going to look like over the next two days.”

With 16 matches remaining, Wednesday face an uphill task to retain their Championship status. They are second-bottom and eight points shy of safety.

Boss Danny Rohl said: “Until the first goal, it was a typical fight from both teams. Both teams had their moments. We didn’t play how I wanted us to play on the ground.

“It was an open game and we had our moments. We conceded from a corner and after this we lost a little bit of our head. We wanted to come back immediately and we were open.

“The goals we conceded were too easy. We have to play 100 per cent for 90-plus minutes and if we don’t do this, it’s hard to take something.

“We put in a great performance against Watford on Wednesday and today we lost 4-0 and it is a knock for everybody.

“Everybody is disappointed. I will lift them on Monday.

“There are still 16 games to go. It’s a challenge but it’s what we have to do.”

No Championship team has lost more on the road than Wednesday this season with 12 defeats, but Rohl remains convinced they can still avoid the drop.

He added: “I have learned a lot about my team in the last few months and how big the morale is. Today is a setback in our fight.

“I always spoke about our process but it is about taking results now. I will go forward and lead this group and at the end we will see if it is enough. Today was not good enough.

“As long as I’m the manager here, we will fight in every game to take something. We have to come back stronger and try again.”