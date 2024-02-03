Scott Lindsey too angry to speak to Crawley players after Morecambe loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Lindsey too angry to speak to Crawley players after Morecambe loss

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey was not a happy man (Steven Paston/PA)
Scott Lindsey was not a happy man (Steven Paston/PA)

Angry Crawley boss Scott Lindsey ignored his players directly after their 2-1 home defeat to Morecambe and later described them as being “too passive and too nice.”

The Red Devils had a decent start at the Broadfield Stadium when Harry Forster fired his first league goal for the club to put them ahead in the 17th minute.

But striker Ged Garner, on loan from Barrow, levelled before the break and fired the winner from a tight angle six minutes from time to make up for his penalty miss against Colchester the previous week.

This was Crawley’s fourth defeat in their last five home league games and Lindsey was so incensed that he did not speak to the players immediately afterwards.

He said: “I’ve not spoken to them yet. I went into my office to look at the stats and look at the results but I’m too angry to go in and speak to them.

“We will debrief and speak to the players on Monday. Next week it will be all about intensity in training for sure.”

Lindsey was dismayed his team flopped badly in their first League Two game for three weeks, but he did not blame the inactivity for the outcome.

The former Swindon manager added: “There was a lack of intensity with no guile or aggression to go on to win the game.

“We went 1-0 up but were ponderous and slow and had only one shot on goal all game.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan heaped praise on two-goal Garner, who missed a second-half penalty in his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Colchester.

Brannan said: “I am made up for him. After what happened last week I knew I had to support him.

“Penalty misses are part of the game and I just wanted him to get on with it and show what he can do. He has showed what a top player he is.

“I give him all the credit. He was very down after what happened last week and I just said to him about keeping his head up.”

It has been a difficult time for Brannan after losing a string of players in the January transfer window and he admitted this made the result even sweeter.

He added: “Considering what happened in the transfer window we stuck to our game.

“We had to make a lot of changes yet we were absolutely outstanding in the second half. The longer the game went on, the better we got.”