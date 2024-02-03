Pete Wild praises Barrow character after getting back on track with MK Dons win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild praises Barrow character after getting back on track with MK Dons win

By Press Association
Barrow manager Pete Wild saw his side claim victory over MK Dons (Rhianna Chadwick/PA
Barrow boss Pete Wild hailed his side’s character and professionalism after they got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over MK Dons at Holker Street.

Cole Stockton, a January loan signing from Burton, opened his account for the club as he fired the Bluebirds back into the automatic promotion places in League Two.

It was just a second win in eight for Wild’s charges and a first-ever victory over the Dons for the club.

After ending a frustrating three-match winless run, Wild said: “Full credit to the staff and the players. I thought they tactically got it spot on.

“What we need to look at is the sheer character and professionalism to stay tight and stay solid after the last couple of weeks.

“Let’s have it right MK are a really good team and will be up there where we want to be.

“We created some really good opportunities and maybe could have scored more.

“The pitch is not great for both teams. We found a way to play on it.

“I’m really pleased with how we withstood the pressure of MK. I honestly think they’re a really good team.

“We wanted to be tight and tough to break down because they can bop it round you. Towards the end I could hear the fans screaming ‘press’ but that’s the last thing we wanted to do.”

The Bluebirds saw a hosts of chances go begging either side the break, with Sam Foley, Kian Spence and Dom Telford all squandering decent opportunities.

But, with 12 minutes left, Stockton was on hand to convert Ben Whitfield’s through ball with aplomb and they held on for the win thanks to goalkeeper Paul Farman’s fine stoppage-time save to deny Joe Tomlinson.

Dons boss Mike Williamson said: “We knew how difficult it was to break them down.

“They do the nitty gritty and the basics really well.

“You could see the difficulty the pitch created for both teams.

“We had that belief in the way we played, but it wasn’t meant to be. We dropped our standards in the second half and were a bit sloppy.

“The boys are down in there. They’re flat and know it’s a missed opportunity.

“They have got a very good, talented, but disciplined group.

“We thought one mistake would decide it. We were disappointed with how we managed the game when we went behind. We panicked a bit.

“It’s all down to ourselves and we can accept that, we’re big enough to accept that.

“We need a response now.

“We had chances to score a goal, but we lacked the quality and execution that we usually have.”