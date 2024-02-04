Kurt Hamrin, 1958 World Cup final’s last surviving player, dies aged 89

Tributes have been paid to Kurt Hamrin, the last surviving player from the 1958 World Cup final, who has died at the age of 89.

Hamrin scored in wins over the Soviet Union and West Germany to lead hosts Sweden to the final, where they were beaten 5-2 by a Pele-inspired Brazil.

Having made his debut for AIK in Stockholm at the age of 17, Hamrin went to play for a number of top Italian teams, winning the European Cup with AC Milan in 1969.

He played for nine seasons for Fiorentina, for whom he remains their record goalscorer, and settled in the city when his playing career came to a close in 1972.

President Rocco Commisso, his family, the Fiorentina board and everyone associated with the club share the pain of Kurt Hamrin's family and the entire footballing world for his passing.

In a statement, Fiorentina called Hamrin “a true legend”, while the Swedish Football Federation also paid tribute, writing: “Swedish football has lost one of its greats.

“It wasn’t just the track record, the goals, the passes and the hard work on the right wing that made ‘Kurre’ a legend who was never forgotten. He was a loyal and popular person wherever he played.

“Swedish football remembers Kurre Hamrin with great warmth and gratitude. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones right now.”