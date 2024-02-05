Man United’s Lisandro Martinez set for at least eight weeks out with knee injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is facing at least eight weeks out with ligament damage in his right knee.

The Argentina defender was forced off in the 71st minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, just his fourth appearance following four months out following a reoccurrence of a foot issue.

Martinez was surrounded by concerned United team-mates in the second half after going down clutching his knee, having been landed on awkwardly by West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal.

After the match Erik ten Hag admitted the injury “doesn’t look good” and described it as a “personal disaster” for Martinez given how much time the 26-year-old had already missed this season.

Martinez initially tried to play on after the incident but soon pulled up again before trudging off the pitch.

“He is very sad, very disappointed,” Ten Hag said after the match. “We are all. We feel really with him. First of all, it’s a personal disaster when it’s really bad, but let’s wait for what it is. But also for the team it’s really bad because he definitely brings us a lot.”

The nature of the injury was confirmed by United in a statement on Monday evening.

United manager Erik ten Hag described the injury as a ‘personal disaster’ for Lisandro Martinez (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks,” the statement read.

“We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season.”