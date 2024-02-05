Man United’s Lisandro Martinez set for at least eight weeks out with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man United’s Lisandro Martinez set for at least eight weeks out with knee injury

By Press Association
Lisandro Martinez suffered ligament damage in his right knee during Manchester United’s win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is facing at least eight weeks out with ligament damage in his right knee.

The Argentina defender was forced off in the 71st minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, just his fourth appearance following four months out following a reoccurrence of a foot issue.

Martinez was surrounded by concerned United team-mates in the second half after going down clutching his knee, having been landed on awkwardly by West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal.

After the match Erik ten Hag admitted the injury “doesn’t look good” and described it as a “personal disaster” for Martinez given how much time the 26-year-old had already missed this season.

Martinez initially tried to play on after the incident but soon pulled up again before trudging off the pitch.

“He is very sad, very disappointed,” Ten Hag said after the match. “We are all. We feel really with him. First of all, it’s a personal disaster when it’s really bad, but let’s wait for what it is. But also for the team it’s really bad because he definitely brings us a lot.”

The nature of the injury was confirmed by United in a statement on Monday evening.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
United manager Erik ten Hag described the injury as a ‘personal disaster’ for Lisandro Martinez (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks,” the statement read.

“The Argentine defender left the field in the 71st minute of our 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season.”