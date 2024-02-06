Emma Hayes ready to use the force in Chelsea trophy chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Hayes ready to use the force in Chelsea trophy chase

By Press Association
Emma Hayes shared her love of Star Wars – and her annoyance at having to play Darth Vader in light saber battles with her son (Nigel French/Joel Ryan/PA)
Emma Hayes shared her love of Star Wars – and her annoyance at having to play Darth Vader in light saber battles with her son (Nigel French/Joel Ryan/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has revealed her love of Star Wars as she described the sci-fi franchise as having messages that are “so essential in life”.

Hayes’ side, in what will be their final campaign under her before she steps down to take charge of the United States national team, are navigating a busy schedule with Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final against Sunderland their sixth game in 18 days.

And when asked at a press conference ahead of the tie if the fact it is the last season of her tenure gave her extra energy, the 47-year-old gave an unexpected response.

C-3PO and R2-D2 robots on the red carpet during the Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere in Leicester Square, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“To be honest with you The Force Awakens, that gave me a lot of inspiration last night,” Hayes said with a smile.

“And I’m certain the resistance continue to inspire, and we can keep at bay that evil empire. And for now, all I’m thinking about is I need to get on to The Mandalorian.”

Hayes, who has a five-year-old son, was later asked if she watched Star Wars with the eyes of a football manager, and she said: “I think the messages throughout Star Wars, now I’m watching it as an adult, are so essential in life, about the power of love and the dangers of hate.

“And teaching a five-year-old why it’s important not to give into hate…When we have our light sabre moments – I’m pretty good on the light sabre, I’m always Darth Vader which slightly annoys me – I constantly remind him of the importance of community and looking after your people, much like the resistance did.

“And as he always says to me, the republic will remain intact as long as we defeat the evil empire.

“So, yes, essence of the message, always have skilled finishers like the Jedi knights, have the ability to deliver a fatal hit into the Death Star.

“Without doubt, we wouldn’t be anywhere without Luke Skywalker, so all my thanks are there for him and the entire Jedi knights.”

She subsequently signed off from the press conference with “force be with you” as she got up to leave.