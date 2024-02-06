Emma Hayes ready to use the force in Chelsea trophy chase

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has revealed her love of Star Wars as she described the sci-fi franchise as having messages that are “so essential in life”.

Hayes’ side, in what will be their final campaign under her before she steps down to take charge of the United States national team, are navigating a busy schedule with Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final against Sunderland their sixth game in 18 days.

And when asked at a press conference ahead of the tie if the fact it is the last season of her tenure gave her extra energy, the 47-year-old gave an unexpected response.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“To be honest with you The Force Awakens, that gave me a lot of inspiration last night,” Hayes said with a smile.

“And I’m certain the resistance continue to inspire, and we can keep at bay that evil empire. And for now, all I’m thinking about is I need to get on to The Mandalorian.”

Hayes, who has a five-year-old son, was later asked if she watched Star Wars with the eyes of a football manager, and she said: “I think the messages throughout Star Wars, now I’m watching it as an adult, are so essential in life, about the power of love and the dangers of hate.

“And teaching a five-year-old why it’s important not to give into hate…When we have our light sabre moments – I’m pretty good on the light sabre, I’m always Darth Vader which slightly annoys me – I constantly remind him of the importance of community and looking after your people, much like the resistance did.

“And as he always says to me, the republic will remain intact as long as we defeat the evil empire.

“So, yes, essence of the message, always have skilled finishers like the Jedi knights, have the ability to deliver a fatal hit into the Death Star.

“Without doubt, we wouldn’t be anywhere without Luke Skywalker, so all my thanks are there for him and the entire Jedi knights.”

She subsequently signed off from the press conference with “force be with you” as she got up to leave.