Ashley Nathaniel-George hands Maidenhead win over 10-man Wealdstone

Ashley Nathaniel-George scored the game's only goal as Maidenhead won at Wealdstone (Catherine Ivill/PA) Ashley Nathaniel-George hit the only goal of the game as Maidenhead beat 10-man Wealdstone in a midtable Vanarama National League clash. Both sides will still be eyeing a late run at the play-offs but it was the visitors who came out on top with a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday night. An even first half came to a close with Wealdstone reduced to 10 men as Jack Cook picked up a second yellow card just three minutes from the interval. Nathaniel-George then had a sighter as he shot straight at Marcus Dewhurst before curling home from the edge of the box to earn the points 14 minutes before the close.