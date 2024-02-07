Football rumours: Jarrad Branthwaite leads Man Utd’s list of transfer targets

What the papers say

Manchester United are said to be turning their transfer focus to a data-driven approach, targeting players of a younger age profile. The i reports the shift stems from new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Everton’s 21-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the top of the club’s wishlist.

Michael Olise is reportedly one of Manchester United’s transfer targets (John Walton/PA)

According to the i, another name on United’s radar is Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old winger Michael Olise, though the France Under-21 player has also been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Mason Greenwood is attracting interest in Spain (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Staying with United, The Telegraph reports Mason Greenwood, who is on loan from the Red Devils at Getafe, has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid. The England forward has impressed since arriving in Spain this season, and there is expected to be heated competition across LaLiga for his future services.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, citing Footmercato, says Liverpool contacted Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in November about succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager.

Social media round-up

Man Utd ‘leading race’ for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer but must fork out staggering pricehttps://t.co/ZXo4qc94q2https://t.co/ZXo4qc94q2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 6, 2024

🔴⚪️ Arsenal are still in negotiations to get new deal done for English 2005 born talent Amario Cozier-Duberry. Talks ongoing. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Anderlecht, Wolves and Newcastle are showing interest for free transfer in June — in case talks with #AFC collapse. pic.twitter.com/f8mykNkNfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Players to watch

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is linked with a move to Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Federico Chiesa: Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the Juventus forward’s situation, according to the website HITC.

Savio: ESPN reports talks have taken place between Manchester City and the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Girona from French side Troyes.