Football rumours: Jarrad Branthwaite leads Man Utd’s list of transfer targets

What the papers say
Manchester United are said to be turning their transfer focus to a data-driven approach, targeting players of a younger age profile. The i reports the shift stems from new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Everton’s 21-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the top of the club’s wishlist.
According to the i, another name on United’s radar is Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old winger Michael Olise, though the France Under-21 player has also been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.
Staying with United, The Telegraph reports Mason Greenwood, who is on loan from the Red Devils at Getafe, has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid. The England forward has impressed since arriving in Spain this season, and there is expected to be heated competition across LaLiga for his future services.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, citing Footmercato, says Liverpool contacted Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in November about succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Federico Chiesa: Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the Juventus forward’s situation, according to the website HITC.
Savio: ESPN reports talks have taken place between Manchester City and the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Girona from French side Troyes.