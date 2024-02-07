Emma Raducanu’s Abu Dhabi run ended by Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu’s Abu Dhabi run ended by Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu bowed out in the last 16 (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Emma Raducanu bowed out in the last 16 (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Emma Raducanu’s bid to reach the last eight of the Abu Dhabi Open was ended in straight sets by world number six Ons Jabeur.

Britain’s Raducanu has been making encouraging strides on her comeback after eight months out following surgery on her wrists and ankle.

The 21-year-old briefly pushed three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur in a close opening set.

But Tunisian Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon in the previous two years, was ultimately too strong in a 6-4 6-1 victory.

APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis
Ons Jabeur won in straight sets (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Raducanu dropped serve in the first game of the match and was soon a double break down at 5-1.

But the 2021 US Open champion gradually began to remind everyone of just how cleanly she strikes a ball at her best.

She saved three set points before breaking Jabeur’s serve to trail 5-3, and then a gritty hold brought her to within one game.

However, Jabeur comprehensively held serve in the next to take the first set in 50 minutes.

The second seed converted a third break point to take the initiative at the start of second set.

This time Raducanu, who last reached a quarter-final in September 2022, had no answer to the flurry of winners – Jabeur hit 35 in all – as she bowed out.

“She didn’t make it easy for me, obviously,” Jabeur, 29, said in her on-court interview.

“Emma is such an amazing player, I wish her all the best because I know she can play much better. I am a big fan of hers.

“Emma had an amazing experience at the US Open and everybody followed her. She’s had an amazing career.

“Everyone has a different story, we struggle a lot, we go through a lot of things. But a lot of amazing women play on the tour.”