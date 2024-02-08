On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns after captaincy row

On this day in 2012, Fabio Capello resigned as England manager following a meeting with Football Association chiefs at Wembley Stadium.

The Italian walked away from the job after the FA stripped John Terry of the England captaincy without consulting him.

Capello had been set to resign following the conclusion of the 2012 European Championships, but left just four months before the tournament began – throwing England’s preparations into turmoil.

Fabio Capello resigned as England manager on this day in 2012 (David Jones/PA)

Speaking to Italian TV station Rai at the time, Capello said that he “absolutely” disagreed with the decision.

An FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager. This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

Capello was in charge of England during the 2010 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

The resignation brought to an end Capello’s four-year stint as England boss, with his only tournament in charge coming at the 2010 World Cup, where his side exited in the last 16 after being beaten 4-1 by Germany.

Roy Hodgson was appointed as Capello’s successor and England were knocked out of Euro 2012 in the quarter-finals following a 4-2 defeat on penalties to Italy.

Capello went on to manage Russia, with his latest role at Chinese side Jiangsu Suning ending in 2018.