Hearts hand 41-year-old Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon new one-year deal

Hearts have handed Craig Gordon a one-year contract extension that will take him beyond his 42nd birthday.

The goalkeeper recently returned from a double leg break that deprived him of action for 12 months.

The 41-year-old Scotland international helped Hearts to a Scottish Cup win over Spartans last month and his comeback has been rewarded with a deal that ties him to Tynecastle until the summer of 2025.

Although Zander Clark has remained Hearts’ first-choice keeper through a run of nine unbeaten cinch Premiership games, the club were keen to tie Gordon up for another season.

✍️ Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to confirm that Craig Gordon has signed a contract extension. The hugely experienced goalkeeper has penned a one-year deal which will keep him at Tynecastle Park until the summer 2025 👏 ℹ️➡️ https://t.co/HEQNfXay2z pic.twitter.com/aKpz68SsRg — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) February 8, 2024

Head coach Steven Naismith told the club’s website: “Firstly, and most importantly, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. I see him in training every day and he continues to put in unbelievable performances. To see him come back into the team against Spartans was a special moment.

“Secondly, he’s a leader. He’s an influential figure in the dressing room, someone who has played at the top level both domestically and internationally.

“Younger players look up to him, so to know that he will be at the club for another 18 months to not only compete for the number one jersey but pass on his knowledge to others is a massive thing for this club.

“He’s the type of character this club needs in order to keep progressing because he knows exactly what it takes to be successful.”