Luke Littler loses dramatic showdown to Michael Van Gerwen in Berlin

Luke Littler lost in a dramatic showdown to Michael Van Gerwen in the BetMGM Premier League.

The 17-year-old suffered a 6-5 defeat in the final of the second night in Berlin on Thursday.

“It’s good. I hope we can keep it that way as well,” Littler told Sky Sports.

Michael van Gerwen wins Night Two in Berlin 🇩🇪🏆#PLDarts pic.twitter.com/sZHQ5UvgVl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 8, 2024

“In this format, in the Premier League, you have to be good week after week. It’s non-stop and I think that was good for me.

“I was always putting energy into my game and that helps me in the long run.

“It is only week two. Everyone was saying ‘last week you lost in the first round’. Don’t worry, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

VAN GERWEN THE BOSS IN BERLIN! 🟢 Michael van Gerwen survives two match darts in a dramatic last-leg decider to edge out Luke Littler and claim the Night Two spoils in the German capital! 🇩🇪 📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/ZfjXNwNDAx — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 8, 2024

Littler moved 2-0 ahead before Van Gerwen hit back to move 3-2 legs in front but the pair could not be separated with the current PDC World Youth Champion close to a 145 checkout before levelling at 4-4.

They went into the final leg locked at 5-5 and both hit 180s but Van Gerwen missed the bull for victory before Littler failed to convert two darts at double 10 to allow his rival to hit double four to win.

Littler had beaten Luke Humphries and Rob Cross on the way to the final with Van Gerwen dispatching Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall.