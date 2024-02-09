Mikel Arteta doesn’t see Arsenal’s celebrations affecting title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta doesn’t see Arsenal’s celebrations affecting title challenge

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta has responded to claims of Arsenal over-celebrating (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has refuted claims that any perceived over-celebrating does not mean his Arsenal side lack the maturity to challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal were widely criticised for their post-match reaction to beating Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday to close within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s side at the top of the table.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher told captain Martin Odegaard to “just get down the tunnel” as he took pictures with the club photographer’s camera, while Gary Neville said it showed “a little bit of immaturity”.

Arteta, though, was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola for the first two of Manchester City’s title wins under the Spaniard and said he never saw a hint that celebrating any wins would have an impact come the end of a season.

“If I think when I have won Premier Leagues somewhere else, the answer would be: ‘big no’,” he said.

“My experience says no but maybe someone says ‘my experience, yes.’ Mine says no because I have seen how to celebrate.”

Arteta claimed he had not even been aware of any negativity aimed at Arsenal in the aftermath of Sunday’s win.

“They (the club’s communications department) told me today so I didn’t know anything about it,” he added.

“But I love it. I’ve seen managers at the Emirates, away (at other stadiums) on their knees inside the pitch. I’ve seen very big managers going across the touchline in the Premier League.

“Personally, I love it because it brings such a passion and emotion to the game when it’s done in a natural and unique way. I think it’s great but it’s my opinion and other people may think something different.

“What I’ve heard in the last five days it’s all positive. Do you want to hear the negative part or the very positive part? I think it was a lot of positives and hardly any criticism.

“If you focus on the criticism then you only see that, depending on your perspective. I think it was a positive reaction from our people, from other managers I got so many texts.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal's win over Liverpool
“Every time I walk in the street it’s lots of pride and a lot of compliments to the team for what they did. I don’t have that impression at all.”

Arsenal travel to face West Ham on Sunday having lost twice to the Hammers already this season as Arteta looks to get the better of his former Everton boss David Moyes.

“He’s a really competitive manager that understands really well how to get an edge in the game,” he said.

“He does it in a really good way. He knows when to wait for the moments in the game to punish you. When you see what he’s done at West Ham it’s incredible.”