Gareth Taylor confident Manchester City can keep Chloe Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Taylor confident Manchester City can keep Chloe Kelly

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has expressed his confidence that Chloe Kelly will stay with the club following speculation about her future.

The Daily Mail this week reported that Paris St Germain want to sign England winger Kelly, whose current City deal runs to 2025, this summer.

Taylor told a press conference on Friday: “I’m really confident (Kelly will remain a City player).

“But at the end of the day these things happen, when players are doing well you get these rumours that come out. How true they are, I’m not too sure, how much propaganda’s involved.

“But we try to just normalise things and make sure the players keep their feet on the floor.

“We’re doing well at the moment, we’re on a really good run of form, but we have to continue in that same vein, we have to keep pushing to improve and Chloe is one of those players.

“Yes, she’s playing well at the moment, but there’s a lot to come from her I feel and with Chloe you have a really good personality to work with and someone who is hungry to learn.”

Kelly, famously scorer of England’s extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley, has netted eight times in all competitions this season for City – who have won their last seven Women’s Super League games and are second in the table.

Asked how important for the team’s development it was that players like Kelly and fellow Lionesses forward Lauren Hemp stay with City, Taylor said: “Of course, it’s massive and we’re working so hard, like all of the other teams will be, to retain their best players.

“But at the end of the day it’s a free world and if players are not excited about what we’re doing, or players at other clubs are not excited about what they’re doing, of course that’s when their heads can get turned a little bit.

“We have our levels we’ll go to, we have our way of working that I think is great and one of the reasons why these players are being talked about.

“For us it’s about coming to an agreement that suits everyone, which I think is really important, and life goes on.

“If players leave, which we’ve seen has happened to us, has happened to other teams, life goes on, we continue in the same vein.

“Of course we want people who are committed to being here at the club. We have that at this moment in time.

“With Lauren, there’s been a bit of speculation, but I think her performances have been top class, she’s been amazing.”

Taylor was speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Arsenal.