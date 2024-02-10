Super sub Omari Hutchinson nets late equaliser as Ipswich claim West Brom draw

Substitute Omari Hutchinson rescued a late point as Ipswich equalised twice to record a 2-2 Championship draw at home to West Brom.

The result dented Town’s bid to climb back into the automatic promotion spots as their recent run has seen just one win from their last nine in the league.

The Baggies – who were depleted from a series of injuries along with Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations – opened the scoring through Tom Fellows in the first half, with Nathan Broadhead replying for Ipswich just after the start of the second.

But a wonderful strike by John Swift from nearly 30 yards was cancelled out by Hutchinson in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time when he fired home through a crowd of players in the dying moments.

The visitors were dominating proceedings in the opening few minutes and Jed Wallace’s teasing low cross just evaded the stretching Brandon Thomas-Asante on the edge of the six-yard box.

Andreas Weimann was found in space on the edge of the area following a corner by Jed Wallace but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Albion took a well-deserved lead in the 18th minute through Fellows following a counter attack. He was found out on the left by Weimann and Fellows outmuscled Luke Woolfenden, cut inside and fired a shot past Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Ipswich had a wonderful chance to equalise five minutes later when a cross from Broadhead found Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore, who laid the ball off for Conor Chaplin, but he could only lift it over the crossbar.

With time running out in the first half, Harry Clarke’s thunderous effort from 20 yards was tipped over by visiting goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The Tractor Boys struck back straight from the restart following a deep throw-in by Clarke. The ball was deflected off George Edmundson’s head into the path of Broadhead, who volleyed past Palmer to make it 1-1.

A rasping shot from Sam Morsy from fully 30 yards out went sailing over the bar and – moments later – West Brom had the ball in the net from a throw-in but Weimann was booked for putting it past Hladky’s outstretched hand.

Chaplin stung the hands of Palmer following a great move involving Broadhead, Morsy, Clarke and Wes Burns, with the latter cutting the ball back to the striker as the hosts started to dominate proceedings.

Substitute Swift scored for West Brom with a stunning shot from nearly 30 yards out in the 76th minute after Edmundson’s pass out from defence was intercepted and he picked out the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

But Hutchinson levelled matters in stoppage time – after Morsy’s shot was blocked – as he fired home to clinch a point.

Ipswich came close to gaining maximum points during a frenetic eight minutes of added-on time when Albion goalkeeper Palmer blocked a shot from Ali Al-Hamadi from point-blank range.