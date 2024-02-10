Super sub Omari Hutchinson nets late equaliser as Ipswich claim West Brom draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Super sub Omari Hutchinson nets late equaliser as Ipswich claim West Brom draw

By Press Association
Omari Hutchinson netted a late equaliser for Ipswich (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Substitute Omari Hutchinson rescued a late point as Ipswich equalised twice to record a 2-2 Championship draw at home to West Brom.

The result dented Town’s bid to climb back into the automatic promotion spots as their recent run has seen just one win from their last nine in the league.

The Baggies – who were depleted from a series of injuries along with Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations – opened the scoring through Tom Fellows in the first half, with Nathan Broadhead replying for Ipswich just after the start of the second.

But a wonderful strike by John Swift from nearly 30 yards was cancelled out by Hutchinson in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time when he fired home through a crowd of players in the dying moments.

The visitors were dominating proceedings in the opening few minutes and Jed Wallace’s teasing low cross just evaded the stretching Brandon Thomas-Asante on the edge of the six-yard box.

Andreas Weimann was found in space on the edge of the area following a corner by Jed Wallace but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Albion took a well-deserved lead in the 18th minute through Fellows following a counter attack. He was found out on the left by Weimann and Fellows outmuscled Luke Woolfenden, cut inside and fired a shot past Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Ipswich had a wonderful chance to equalise five minutes later when a cross from Broadhead found Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore, who laid the ball off for Conor Chaplin, but he could only lift it over the crossbar.

With time running out in the first half, Harry Clarke’s thunderous effort from 20 yards was tipped over by visiting goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The Tractor Boys struck back straight from the restart following a deep throw-in by Clarke. The ball was deflected off George Edmundson’s head into the path of Broadhead, who volleyed past Palmer to make it 1-1.

A rasping shot from Sam Morsy from fully 30 yards out went sailing over the bar and – moments later – West Brom had the ball in the net from a throw-in but Weimann was booked for putting it past Hladky’s outstretched hand.

Chaplin stung the hands of Palmer following a great move involving Broadhead, Morsy, Clarke and Wes Burns, with the latter cutting the ball back to the striker as the hosts started to dominate proceedings.

Substitute Swift scored for West Brom with a stunning shot from nearly 30 yards out in the 76th minute after Edmundson’s pass out from defence was intercepted and he picked out the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

But Hutchinson levelled matters in stoppage time – after Morsy’s shot was blocked – as he fired home to clinch a point.

Ipswich came close to gaining maximum points during a frenetic eight minutes of added-on time when Albion goalkeeper Palmer blocked a shot from Ali Al-Hamadi from point-blank range.