Carlos Mendes Gomes rescues point for Bolton from Northampton draw

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored late on to rescue a point for 10-man Bolton from a 1-1 draw at Northampton.

Kieron Bowie struck early to put the Cobblers on course for all three points but Mendes Gomes’ header kept Bolton within a point of the top two in Sky Bet League One.

Northampton took the lead inside just two minutes when Marc Leonard’s free-kick hit the goal frame and rebounded to Bowie, who beat Joel Coleman at his near post.

Jon Guthrie’s vital clearance denied Bolton an immediate leveller and Dion Charles dragged a shot wide, but Bolton’s hopes were dealt a major blow in the 28th minute when George Thomason was shown a straight red card after a strong challenge on Aaron McGowan.

Coleman was at full stretch to deny Will Hondermarck late in the first half before Bolton boss Ian Evatt was sent off for an incident in the tunnel at half-time.

Bolton upped the tempo in the second half and eventually found an equaliser with 16 minutes left to play when Northampton only half cleared a corner and Mendes Gomes headed in via the frame of the goal.

The home side came closest to winning it when Guthrie’s stoppage-time header dropped just wide.