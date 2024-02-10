Matty Taylor the match-winner as Cheltenham see off Cambridge

Cheltenham won 1-0 at Cambridge in League One to secure their first away win of 2024.

They made the decisive breakthrough on 65 minutes when Jordan Cousins lost possession, allowing Will Ferry to feed Matty Taylor who fired past Jack Stevens via the far post.

In the first half the Robins had seen a goal disallowed when Taylor’s shot was diverted in by George Lloyd on 12 minutes, only for the offside flag to go up.

Cambridge had three good chances in the first half, with keeper Luke Southwood doing well to deny both Lyle Taylor and Jack Lankester. Lyle Taylor also pulled back for Elias Kachunga to fire over.

On the hour Lankester was played in on goal and rounded Southwood, but chose to square the ball and failed to find a team-mate.

Matty Taylor then opened the scoring but the Us pressed to get back into the game, missing a great chance 10 minutes from the end when Lyle Taylor centred for sub Macauley Bonne who miscued wide from close range.