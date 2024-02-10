Josh Rees scores second-half hat-trick as seven-goal Dagenham defeat Oxford City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Rees scores second-half hat-trick as seven-goal Dagenham defeat Oxford City

By Press Association
Josh Rees scored a hat-trick as Dagenham and Redbridge trounced Oxford City 7-1 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Josh Rees plundered a second-half hat-trick as Dagenham crushed National League basement-boys Oxford City 7-1.

Rees had already gone close when Ryan Hill ran on to Inih Effiong’s pull-back and blasted the ball past goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski to give the home side a fifth-minute lead.

Daggers had to wait until nine minutes before the break to extend their advantage when Frank Vincent found the top corner with a stunning strike, and Effiong matched his accuracy with a curled stoppage-time effort to send them in at the break, 3-0 to the good.

Effiong doubled his tally within 40 seconds of the restart with his 14th goal of the season and although Jacob Roddy swiftly reduced the deficit, Rees made it 5-1 with just five minutes of the second half played.

Rees helped himself to an acrobatic second and completed his treble with eight minutes remaining to round off a fine afternoon as Dagenham moved up four places to 11th.