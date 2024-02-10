Tete Yengi heads in dramatic winner as Livingston beat Partick in Scottish Cup

Tete Yengi headed home a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra time as Livingston came back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The Jags had taken a 2-0 lead through a first-half thunderbolt from Kerr McInroy and Aidan Fitzpatrick’s low near-post finish on the hour mark.

But Joel Nouble tapped home shortly after to pull a goal back for the Premiership strugglers and the striker then grabbed his second, firing home superbly from a tight angle to send the game to extra time.

Livingston had the better of the additional 30 minutes but the match looked to be heading for penalties until Yengi’s flicked header in the dying seconds completed the comeback to send the visitors into the quarter-finals.

Partick manager Kris Doolan made just one change from his side’s draw with Airdrieonians, as Ben Stanway replaced Scott Robinson, while Livingston made three changes, with Michael McGovern, Nouble and Stephen Kelly returning to the side.

It was the first time the two sides had met since 2018, when Livi defeated Thistle in the Premiership play-off final to gain promotion to the top flight.

Brian Graham had the first chance of note in the 10th minute, firing straight at McGovern before Dan Mackay’s shot deflected off Lewis Neilson and flew narrowly wide as the visitors looked to respond.

Neilson was then involved at the other end as the Jags took the lead in emphatic style in the 27th minute.

The centre-back carried the ball forward superbly before laying it off to McInroy, who unleashed a powerful low strike into the bottom right-hand corner from 25 yards.

Livingston lost Scott Pittman and Shaun Donnellan to injury but they thought they had equalised just before half-time as Yengi headed in Kelly’s corner at the near post but referee Nick Walsh had spotted a push.

Livingston had improved significantly after a slow start but they were soon facing an uphill task as Thistle doubled their lead around the hour mark.

Fitzpatrick, who had impressed throughout the match, jinked into the box and fired in a low near-post shot that squirmed beyond McGovern, who perhaps should have done better.

The 2-0 lead did not last long, however, as Livingston pulled a goal back five minutes later.

A deep Kelly corner was met at the far post by Ayo Obileye and although Jamie Sneddon pulled off a brilliant one-handed stop, Nouble was on hand to tap in from a couple of yards out.

Partick were then inches away from making the game safe with 15 minutes remaining as Tomi Adeloye’s shot from the edge of the box came back off the post.

That moment would prove pivotal as the clinical Nouble levelled the match with a brilliant goal minutes after.

After exchanging passes with Andrew Shinnie on the right wing, the striker drove inside before firing in off the woodwork from a tight angle with the outside of his boot to force extra time.

Livingston had the better of the extra-time period and Yengi and Bruce Anderson both forced strong saves from Jamie Sneddon in the second period.

The visitors completed the comeback in the dying seconds as Jamie Brandon crossed for Yengi, who headed in off the far post from six yards to seal the win and send Livingston through to the last eight.