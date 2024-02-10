Stevenage boss Steve Evans angry at penalty decision in Port Vale draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans angry at penalty decision in Port Vale draw

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Steve Evans was left fuming at a last-gasp penalty decision that denied Stevenage victory in their 2-2 draw at Port Vale.

The hosts had led through Terence Vancooten’s early own goal but hit back to lead 2-1, Jamie Reid levelling and Vancooten making amends with Boro’s second goal.

But with more than the six minutes of added time played, the assistant referee waved for a handball by Dan Butler and Funso Ojo slammed in the resulting penalty, leaving Evans raging.

“In the first half we were appalling, that’s a kind word for it,” he said. “I think there was a lack of respect from some of our playing staff towards the Port Vale players, and they certainly haven’t got that from me because I know a lot of them personally and I’ve seen them play many times, they’ve outplayed us on three occasions this season.

“We changed it at half-time and got back in the game, scored a couple of good goals, missed some sitters to kill the game and I thought the points were ours.

“Then we’re well over the added time and a cross comes in and the assistant referee gives a penalty – on the video there’s not a chance that’s a penalty. It’s no surprise it’s at the home end with home supporters behind him and behind the goal. It’s an absolutely appalling decision.

“You cannot have an assistant referee get involved like that. I think we’ll be getting an apology but I’m sick of them, I don’t want them. They’re fighting to stay in League One but they won’t get any more help than that.

“It’s a disgraceful decision from the assistant referee. If he’s getting those decisions wrong he shouldn’t be officiating in the Football League. I don’t know his name, I don’t want to know his name but there’s nothing we can do.”

Vale, who parted company with manager Andy Crosby at the start of the week, extended their winless run to six games but joint interim boss Will Ryder was delighted with his players’ efforts.

“It’s a valuable point, it was a rollercoaster of emotions today,” he said. “What I was most pleased with was how the players stuck to the plan, they didn’t deviate around what we’ve worked on, the analysis.

“We stuck to what we knew could work for us, and it was really disappointing not to get three points but I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get something out of the game because we deserved it.

“We had a plan with the staff and we’ve worked really hard on our game plan and our strategy and making sure that we’re going to compete and do the horrible side of things, getting pressure on the ball and winning duels.

“I think we were unlucky not to get more goals than we did and I’m delighted for every single one of them that we’ve swung the momentum.”