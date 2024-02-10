Ged Brannan lauds ‘terrific’ Morecambe display after victory over Sutton

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan praised his side’s spirit and determination as he sealed his first home win since taking over from Derek Adams by beating Sutton 1-0.

The Shrimps had to overcome a stubborn performance from the bottom club to take the three points in Brannan’s seventh game at the Mazuma Stadium.

A fourth-minute goal from Barrow loanee Ged Garner, his third in two games, was enough to earn the Shrimps a third win in four games.

Brannan said: “I’m delighted to get the first win here under my belt for myself, the lads and the fans who have been magnificent.

“I thought the lads were terrific and we should have won by more.

“We created a load of chances and should have won by three or four really with a perfectly good goal disallowed but the three points is what we were after and the win keeps our little run of results going.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game because Sutton gave everything and made it hard for us. But we stayed strong and won a lot of second balls and coped really well with the height they had upfront.”

The defeat left Sutton second from bottom and seven points from safety.

Boss Steve Morison was disappointed with his side’s performance after their recent improvements had seen them draw three of their last five games.

He said: “That wasn’t the team we have seen in the last five games.

“I would say Morecambe are the best team we have played in the six games we have had since coming here but we are better than what we showed today and if we had played like we have been doing I think we could definitely have got a result which is really frustrating.

“We have to move on quickly, though, reflect on this game and put it to bed and then look to our next few matches.

“We play a couple of teams around us soon which are really important games. We know we can be better and we have to be better.”

Garner’s winner came in the first real move of the game as Charlie Brown played in Joel Senior, who produced a superb cross for a stretching Garner to score from close range.

Brown went close to adding to the score on two separate occasions and Gwion Edwards had a goal disallowed for a tight offside just before the hour for the home side.

Sutton’s best chance came in the second half when skipper Craig Eastmond found space in the box but blazed an effort over from eight yards.

Garner had the chance to double the Shrimps’ advantage in the final moments but was denied by Dean Bouzanis, who spread himself well to foil the striker.