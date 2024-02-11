Jude Bellingham suffers sprained ankle in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid have revealed Jude Bellingham sprained his ankle during his side’s 4-0 win against LaLiga title rivals Girona on Saturday.

Los Blancos, who moved five points clear of Girona in the table, have allayed fears the England midfielder sustained a serious injury after scoring twice in his side’s emphatic win.

A brief statement on the club’s official website read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored.”

Bellingham took his goals tally to 20 in 31 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season before being forced off in the 57th minute having earlier turned his ankle.

He received lengthy treatment following a collision with Pablo Torre and succumbed to his injury after initially trying to continue.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s goals in the 35th and 54th minutes were sandwiched by efforts from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Bellingham is set to miss Tuesday night’s last-16 Champions League tie in Leipzig but will hope to return to fitness in time for England’s games against Brazil and Belgium next month.