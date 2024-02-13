Elliot Bonds bags brace as Cheltenham down Blackpool

Elliot Bonds’ double ensured Cheltenham gave their Sky Bet League One survival chances a lift with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Blackpool.

The midfielder scored the first brace of his career on his 100th Robins appearance, finding the net in each half.

Cheltenham were on top for much of the first half, with George Lloyd heading over from close range in the 27th minute.

And four minutes later, Sean Long’s corner from the right fell to Bonds after a scramble and he found the net with a low left-footed finish.

Daniel Grimshaw parried a powerful strike from Will Ferry over the bar before half-time.

The Blackpool goalkeeper also denied Lloyd, who was played in one-on-one by Bonds in the 54th minute.

Kylian Kouassi saw a close-range header caught by Luke Southwood at the other end for Blackpool’s first effort on goal.

Lloyd was then tripped in the box by Jordan Gabriel but Grimshaw dived low to his right to push away Aidan Keena’s well-struck spot-kick in the 75th minute.

Bonds then made sure of the points five minutes from the end, beating Grimshaw after a neat turn and finish.