Second-half double gives Accrington victory over AFC Wimbledon

Jack Nolan and Ben Woods scored second-half goals as Accrington beat fellow play-off chasers AFC Wimbledon 2-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Nolan found the top corner in the 50th minute before Woods made the game safe with a 25-yard drive nine minutes from time.

There was limited goalmouth action in the first half but the game sprung to life after the break.

Wimbledon came close when a corner was flicked on by Omar Bugiel but James Ball could not turn the ball into the net at the far post.

Stanley went straight up the other end and Josh Woods passed to Nolan on the edge of the area and he curled a shot home for his 11th goal of the season.

Nolan came close with another couple of long-range efforts while, at the other end, Manchester United loan keeper Radek Vitek pulled off a double save to keep out unmarked Kofi Balmer’s header and then denied Lee Brown’s follow-up with his feet.

Ben Woods made the win safe when a Nolan corner was cleared to him and he rifled the ball into the bottom of the net.