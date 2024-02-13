John Coleman applauds the quality of Accrington’s goals in win over Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Coleman applauds the quality of Accrington’s goals in win over Wimbledon

By Press Association
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2023.
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2023.

John Coleman praised two ‘special’ goals as his Accrington side boosted their play-off hopes with a 2-0 win over fellow promotion challengers AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League Two.

Jack Nolan curled the ball in from the edge of the area on 50 minutes and Ben Woods blasted home from 25 yards with nine minutes remaining to make the win safe and move 12th-placed Stanley to within two points of the top seven – two places below their opponents.

In between, Manchester United loan keeper Radek Vitek pulled off a double save to keep out unmarked Kofi Balmer’s header and then cleared Lee Brown’s follow-up with his feet. He also denied Harry Pell near the end.

Coleman said: “It’s an important three points. It was a typical League Two game played on a lively pitch.

“It wasn’t conducive to a lot of football being played but we stuck to our task well and scored two great goals to win it.

“We got ourselves into areas where we can have shots and when you do that, eventually they are going to go in.

“We have had games this season where we have had 25-plus shots and not scored. There were not too many on target tonight but the ones that were, were special.

“That’s clean sheets in three out of our last four games and Radek has made a wonderful save. It’s moments of brilliance which win you games at both ends of the pitch.

“The word at half-time was belief, we have to believe we are going to win this game and we showed that.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “We are disappointed. There wasn’t a lot in the game but we lost to two worldie strikes.

“The table shows we are evenly matched and this is a difficult place to come to. To take something out of the game we needed something out of the ordinary and they did that with their two moments of quality.

“We arguably had the two best chances but we couldn’t take them. We didn’t create enough and, in games like this, you want to come away with something and 0-0 is never a bad result but their two worldies were the difference.

“We are in a good place, we have been on a good run. Last time we took a punch like this we responded well and we have two home games coming up.

“We have been strong at home this season with six wins out of seven and we have to take this on the chin and move on. It is frustrating but we have full belief we can respond.”