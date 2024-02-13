Karl Robinson calls for Salford to be ‘relentless’ after draw with Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Robinson calls for Salford to be ‘relentless’ after draw with Doncaster

By Press Association
Karl Robinson has a plan for Salford (PA)
Karl Robinson has a plan for Salford (PA)

Karl Robinson has called for his Salford team to mirror the community and be “relentless” after they drew 2-2 with Doncaster.

The Ammies head coach extended his unbeaten start at his new club to seven games since he came in, but had Luke Garbutt to thank for rescuing a late point with a free-kick.

Own goals from Curtis Tilt and Richard Wood sent the Sky Bet League Two teams in level at the break.

Hakeeb Adelakun thought he had won it for Doncaster, until Garbutt struck in the 89th minute.

Robinson said: “We want to make sure that we are relentless. It’s the name of Gary Neville’s company as well but it’s a word that I’ve always loved! That’s part of who we want to be.

“We always want to try and win games, you’ll never see a Salford team trying to hold on for a draw. You will always see a Salford team that is immersed in the identity of the community – edgy, working-class, fight for everything, honest, loyal. That’s who we are.

“I’ve very quickly understood what the identity is here and how people want to see their team.”

Both teams had chances and in the end it ended all square, but Robinson believed his side should have got more from the game.

He added: “We weren’t happy with just a point. I’m disappointed with their second goal and their first goal was an own goal but we responded really well to that.

“In the second half, we were in a good moment and they scored a second goal but again we responded in a positive manner.”

Adelakun netted the winner at Tranmere on Saturday and would have done the same again were it not for Garbutt’s late strike.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “It was hard-fought. They’re a form team, we knew that coming in because they’ve been consistent and they’re unbeaten under Karl since he’s come in.

“I thought the first half was nip and tuck, and second half we upped the ante a bit more with the ball in their half.

“First half we probably played too quickly but second half we were much better because we kept the ball in their half.

“We got to the top, top end of the pitch and we created more moments and possibly should have scored more.”

McCann also believed his side should have won, adding: “I’m disappointed that we’re stood here talking about a 2-2 draw away from home and the lads are disappointed.

“Any point away is usually OK but I want this group to be better than that and have that mindset.

“I can’t fault our commitment and effort tonight and our desire to win duels and tackles.”