Karl Robinson calls for Salford to be ‘relentless’ after draw with Doncaster

Karl Robinson has called for his Salford team to mirror the community and be “relentless” after they drew 2-2 with Doncaster.

The Ammies head coach extended his unbeaten start at his new club to seven games since he came in, but had Luke Garbutt to thank for rescuing a late point with a free-kick.

Own goals from Curtis Tilt and Richard Wood sent the Sky Bet League Two teams in level at the break.

Hakeeb Adelakun thought he had won it for Doncaster, until Garbutt struck in the 89th minute.

Robinson said: “We want to make sure that we are relentless. It’s the name of Gary Neville’s company as well but it’s a word that I’ve always loved! That’s part of who we want to be.

“We always want to try and win games, you’ll never see a Salford team trying to hold on for a draw. You will always see a Salford team that is immersed in the identity of the community – edgy, working-class, fight for everything, honest, loyal. That’s who we are.

“I’ve very quickly understood what the identity is here and how people want to see their team.”

Both teams had chances and in the end it ended all square, but Robinson believed his side should have got more from the game.

He added: “We weren’t happy with just a point. I’m disappointed with their second goal and their first goal was an own goal but we responded really well to that.

“In the second half, we were in a good moment and they scored a second goal but again we responded in a positive manner.”

Adelakun netted the winner at Tranmere on Saturday and would have done the same again were it not for Garbutt’s late strike.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “It was hard-fought. They’re a form team, we knew that coming in because they’ve been consistent and they’re unbeaten under Karl since he’s come in.

“I thought the first half was nip and tuck, and second half we upped the ante a bit more with the ball in their half.

“First half we probably played too quickly but second half we were much better because we kept the ball in their half.

“We got to the top, top end of the pitch and we created more moments and possibly should have scored more.”

McCann also believed his side should have won, adding: “I’m disappointed that we’re stood here talking about a 2-2 draw away from home and the lads are disappointed.

“Any point away is usually OK but I want this group to be better than that and have that mindset.

“I can’t fault our commitment and effort tonight and our desire to win duels and tackles.”