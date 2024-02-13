Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham togetherness after battling win at Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham togetherness after battling win at Sutton

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson saw his team get back to winning ways (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson praised his side’s spirit after a late 2-1 win at struggling Sutton.

The Dragons ended a three-game losing streak thanks to Elliot Lee’s 85th-minute winner.

Will Boyle had earlier fired the visitors ahead before Charlie Lakin levelled.

But a first victory at Gander Green Lane meant Parkinson’s charges maintained the pressure in the promotion race. They sit two points shy of third-placed Crewe with two games in hand.

Parkinson said: “It’s another windy night with conditions against us in the first half.

“The difference between this game and Salford is we stood strong and the players were brilliant. They put their bodies on the line when they needed to.

“We waited for the game to open up a bit.

“I told the lads that games are scrappy at this stage of the season and you have to be prepared to fight tooth and nail to win them.

“I’m so pleased with the application of everybody. It was a real team effort.

“It can be tough. Sutton are at the bottom and teams are scrapping for everything at this stage of the season.

“There was a real team togetherness and it’s got us back to winning ways.

“When you’re under the cosh, the conditions were tough first half, you have to stay strong and come through those periods unscathed.

“We did that and got better, showed some quality and got the three points.”

Sutton slipped back to the foot of the League Two table after a ninth game without a win.

Steve Morison’s side are seven points off safety with time running out and the home boss felt his side were robbed of two clear penalties.

He said: “I didn’t think we got what we deserved. I’m gutted for the players. I’m gutted because I thought we were the better team.

“They got a bit of luck at the end when they scored so it’s a tough one to take.

“They’re two penalties. I can’t say anymore because you get in trouble. They [officials] just get away with it, it’s crazy.

“We didn’t want to just draw, we wanted to try and win the game.

“There’s a ricochet and it could go anywhere but it goes straight to Elliot Lee’s feet and he scores.

“It’s a frustrating one but the boys didn’t give up. We almost got one back but we couldn’t in the end.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points.

“Ultimately, we’ve just got to win our games. We can’t worry about anyone else and see how we get on.”