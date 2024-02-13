Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham togetherness after battling win at Sutton

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson praised his side’s spirit after a late 2-1 win at struggling Sutton.

The Dragons ended a three-game losing streak thanks to Elliot Lee’s 85th-minute winner.

Will Boyle had earlier fired the visitors ahead before Charlie Lakin levelled.

But a first victory at Gander Green Lane meant Parkinson’s charges maintained the pressure in the promotion race. They sit two points shy of third-placed Crewe with two games in hand.

Parkinson said: “It’s another windy night with conditions against us in the first half.

“The difference between this game and Salford is we stood strong and the players were brilliant. They put their bodies on the line when they needed to.

“We waited for the game to open up a bit.

“I told the lads that games are scrappy at this stage of the season and you have to be prepared to fight tooth and nail to win them.

“I’m so pleased with the application of everybody. It was a real team effort.

“It can be tough. Sutton are at the bottom and teams are scrapping for everything at this stage of the season.

“There was a real team togetherness and it’s got us back to winning ways.

“When you’re under the cosh, the conditions were tough first half, you have to stay strong and come through those periods unscathed.

“We did that and got better, showed some quality and got the three points.”

Sutton slipped back to the foot of the League Two table after a ninth game without a win.

Steve Morison’s side are seven points off safety with time running out and the home boss felt his side were robbed of two clear penalties.

He said: “I didn’t think we got what we deserved. I’m gutted for the players. I’m gutted because I thought we were the better team.

“They got a bit of luck at the end when they scored so it’s a tough one to take.

“They’re two penalties. I can’t say anymore because you get in trouble. They [officials] just get away with it, it’s crazy.

“We didn’t want to just draw, we wanted to try and win the game.

“There’s a ricochet and it could go anywhere but it goes straight to Elliot Lee’s feet and he scores.

“It’s a frustrating one but the boys didn’t give up. We almost got one back but we couldn’t in the end.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points.

“Ultimately, we’ve just got to win our games. We can’t worry about anyone else and see how we get on.”