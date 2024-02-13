Barrow must regroup and stick together – Frustrated boss Pete Wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barrow must regroup and stick together – Frustrated boss Pete Wild

By Press Association
Pete Wild was frustrated following Barrow’s defeat (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Barrow boss Pete Wild cut a frustrated figure after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to struggling Forest Green.

But the Bluebirds chief urged his side to “stick together” and get through their sticky patch after they lost ground in the promotion race.

Cole Stockton’s stunning 25-yard chip of emergency loan goalkeeper Vincente Reyes restored parity after Kyle McAllister’s deflected header put the visitors in front at Holker Street.

But Manny Osabede was allowed to run through Barrow’s midfield to fire home a second-half winner.

After seeing his side drop four points off the top three, Wild said: “I’m frustrated tonight.

“First and foremost well done to Forest Green, they’ve taken their opportunities.

“But it’s two silly, frustrating goals for us to give away. They’ve taken them well and left here with the points.

“It’s a really frustrating evening. It’s an evening that promised so much.

“Again for large parts I felt completely in control and quite at ease.

“To come away with nothing is a tough pill to swallow.

“We just now need to regroup and stick together.

“Nobody said it would be easy, nobody said it was going to be a walk in the park.

“It’s certainly not been that at the moment. It’s really important now that we stick together and get back to basics and make sure we come out of this little blip as soon as possible.”

Relegation-threatened Rovers dragged themselves off the foot of Sky Bet League Two with a welcome win.

It was Steve Cotterill’s first since taking charge of the Gloucestershire club and more importantly ended a painful 15-game winless run which stretched back to the end of October.

“It’s a brilliant win for us,” said Cotterill, whose side had a 472-mile round trip for the game.

“There’s no shying away from the fact it’s a long way to come for us.

“We didn’t want to come all this way and leave with nothing, so we’re delighted.

“Hopefully it’s a sign of an upward curve for us. The players have been brilliant since I’ve come in and this is what we’ve been working towards.

“They’ve worked hard on the training ground and results have been good.

“A special mention has to go to Vincente (Reyes). He’s come here on an emergency loan for us and been thrown straight in.

“We want to thank everybody at Norwich for their co-operation yesterday (Monday) to make it happen.”