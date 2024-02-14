Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie back in England squad ahead of Scotland clash

England will be reinforced for their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland by the return from injury of Manu Tuilagi, George Martin and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The trio missed the opening two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations but come into contention for the trip to Murrayfield on February 24 after being included in a 36-man training squad named for the first fallow week.

Ollie Lawrence faces a battle to prove his fitness with the Bath centre continuing to rehab his hip problem in camp, alongside Marcus Smith, who has a calf problem. No date has been set for either player’s comeback.

Squad announcement 📣🌹 Head coach Steve Borthwick has named his 36-player squad for next weekend's #GuinnessM6N clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.#SCOvENG | #WearTheRose | @O2 pic.twitter.com/GWLqeGecca — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 14, 2024

Tuilagi has been out since December because of a groin injury but his recovery will allow him to compete for a spot in the midfield having replaced Oscar Beard in the 36.

Fraser Dingwall and Henry Slade formed the centre partnership for the victories against Italy and Wales but neither possess Tuilagi’s power over the gainline and it will be hoped the Sale Shark proves he is ready for a Test return.

Cowan-Dickie was picked in Steve Borthwick’s original Six Nations squad but was forced to withdraw because of an undisclosed medical issue.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is back for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

His availability at hooker will relieve the pressure on captain Jamie George, whose workload has been increased by the lack of experienced alternatives in the position.

Martin’s fitness will be welcomed by England, who benefited from his menacing display against South Africa in the semi-final of last autumn’s World Cup – his most recent international appearance.

The 22-year-old had tweaked his knee, ruling him out of the start of the Six Nations, but will look to secure a place in the second or back row against Scotland.

Cowan-Dickie replaces Jamie Blamire and Martin comes in for Tom Pearson in Borthwick’s reshaped squad.

England have won just one of their last six Tests against Scotland and head north as underdogs to wrestle back the Calcutta Cup.

However, alongside Ireland they are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, with Andy Farrell’s champions visiting Twickenham a fortnight later.