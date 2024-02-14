Adam Peaty helps Great Britain to relay bronze after missing out on 50m medal

Adam Peaty bounced back from individual disappointment to help Great Britain clinch bronze in the 4x100m mixed medley relay at the World Championships in Doha.

The quartet of Medi Harris, Peaty, Matthew Richards and Anna Hopkin finished third in a time of three minutes 40.22 seconds.

Victory went to the United States in 3:40.22, with Australia second in 3:43.12.

Mixed Medley 🟰 Mayhem 🤪🥉🇬🇧 Medi Harris, Adam Peaty and Matt Richards set up Anna Hopkin to anchor Great Britain home to a team bronze, with James Wilby and Duncan Scott having played their part for this medal in the heats 👏 pic.twitter.com/wbeOKzsGzv — British Swimming (@britishswimming) February 14, 2024

Peaty and Hopkin were part of the British 4x100m mixed medley team which won gold and broke the world record at the Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time Olympic champion Peaty, 29, earlier missed out on the medals by finishing fourth in the men’s 50m breaststroke, having claimed bronze over 100m on Monday as he gears up for this summer’s Games in Paris.

Also on Wednesday, Daniel Wiffen made history by becoming Ireland’s first world swimming champion after taking gold in the 800m freestyle final in Doha.

The 22-year-old from County Armagh topped the podium in a time of seven minutes 40.94 seconds.

Daniel Wiffen makes history, clinching Ireland's FIRST-EVER medal at the World Aquatics Championships! 🥇🇮🇪 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/PG5ruVOrJJ — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 14, 2024

Wiffen, who was second quickest in qualifying, took the lead with 50 metres to go to claim his first global title ahead of Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri.

“Obviously the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and make the podium for Ireland, win Ireland’s first ever medal at a world championship level,” he said, as reported by swimireland.ie.

“It’s just really cool to say and I’m really happy.”

Wiffen returns to the pool on Saturday morning for the heats of the 1500m freestyle.