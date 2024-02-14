Last-gasp Liam Kitching free-kick snatches point for Coventry at Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Liam Kitching free-kick snatches point for Coventry at Plymouth

By Press Association
Coventry snatch last-gasp point at Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Coventry snatch last-gasp point at Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Coventry scored a last-gasp free-kick to earn an unlikely point in their 2-2 draw at Plymouth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Liam Kitching’s set-piece from the left in the sixth and final minute cannoned off two defenders before finding the net to snatch the point which saw them climb into the top six of the table.

Top-scorer Morgan Whittaker had smashed in his 17th Championship goal of the season to fire Argyle ahead against high-flying City at a rain-soaked Home Park in the 54th minute.

Ellis Simms equalised 11 minutes later for the visitors, only for Mikel Miller to restore Plymouth’s lead in the 68th minute.

But Coventry earned a point thanks to Kitching’s late intervention.

Whittaker went close for Plymouth in the opening five minutes, forcing Brad Collins into action at his near post.

At the other end, Conor Hazard had to be alert to save a speculative 10th-minute Matt Godden strike before going full stretch to keep out Milan van Ewijk’s angled drive.

The Plymouth keeper was again called into action in the 24th minute as Victor Torp tried his luck from 25 yards, with Coventry continuing to press.

In a rare home attack, Lino Sousa’s cross from the left set up Alfie Devine, but he dragged his first-time effort wide.

Godden missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 35th minute. Jake Bidwell’s pinpoint cross from the left found the striker, but he could only head wide past the far post from close range.

Home forward Ryan Hardie could not beat Collins after skipping past two defenders and breaking into the box.

Whittaker skimmed the outside of the net just before half-time with a 20-yard left-footed strike.

Coventry started the second half as they finished the first, in the ascendancy, with Godden forcing a save from Hazard and Kasey Palmer skimming a 25-yard shot just wide in the 50th minute.

The hosts opened the scoring through Whittaker, who took his season’s goal tally to 18 to ignite the contest five minutes later.

Whittaker was unmarked as he ran on to meet Adam Randell’s cross from the left with a cool, first-time finish from close range.

Coventry levelled through Simms, who ran on to a superb, defence-splitting pass from Torp to beat Hazard at the second attempt.

Northern Ireland keeper Hazard saved Simms’ initial effort but, on an increasingly slippery surface, could not hold on to the ball as the visiting striker followed up to score.

The Sky Blues’ parity was short-lived as Argyle substitute wing-back Miller cut in from the left and let fly three minutes later.

The ball deflected off Coventry defender Bobby Thomas, wrong-footing the diving Collins, to put Plymouth ahead.

However, the hosts were denied all three points at the death through Kitching’s free-kick.