It feels like a defeat – Ian Foster disappointed with Plymouth’s last-gasp draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It feels like a defeat – Ian Foster disappointed with Plymouth’s last-gasp draw

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Ian Foster admitted the draw wirh Coventry felt like a loss (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth manager Ian Foster admitted the draw wirh Coventry felt like a loss (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth boss Ian Foster spoke of his disappointment following a late Coventry equaliser in the 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw.

Liam Kitching claimed the last touch on Victor Torp’s free-kick to claim the goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time which snatched a point for the visitors.

Morgan Whittaker – with his 17th Championship goal of the season – and Mikel Miller scored for Plymouth, with Ellis Simms briefly levelling for the Sky Blues.

Foster said: “We never get too excited when we win or too disappointed when we lose.

“Tonight is a difficult one. It feels like a defeat, it’s another point closer to where we want to be.

“I think you are always in danger to become too emotional, particularly after the game.

“We are disappointed in the manner of the (last) goal, and not to come away with all three points.

“Taking the emotion out of the game, we are quite pleased with how we played the game.

“We are desperately disappointed over the course of the 97 minutes, but we have got to be pleased with how brave we were and how we performed against a top team in the division.

“It was difficult, when you are planning the team for tonight, you have Saturday – and Leeds – in mind, and it’s the same when you are making substitutions.

“It was nice to get Jordan (Houghton) back on the field and Julio (Pleguezuelo) always does well for us.

“We found out again if you make mistakes in this division you get punished.

“We can take heart from taking a point from a top team, looking for promotion to the Premier League.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins, whose side return to sixth place in the table, said: “We managed to score at the last knockings and ended up getting a point from a position where we didn’t look like we would get anything.

“We were in total control in the first half, they are a good attacking side, with pace and a real threat.

“We got ourselves back into the game, but we didn’t defend properly. We allowed them to play outside, attack outside and allowed them to get crosses in and we didn’t defend those crosses properly.

“We looked a little bit lacklustre, but we attacked pretty well.

“It was a decent attacking game with chances either side. The decision-making was poor and we need to get on the training ground and work, but we haven’t got time.

“There was some good attacking play, but we have to be more ruthless.

“We have got a really good attacking threat, it is just what we did with it from back to front and how we get there.

“But we switch off and we need to have that fire in our belly to win the game at Stoke on Saturday. We came away with a point, we had brilliant support, so we will end it on a positive.”