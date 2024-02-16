Eddie Howe wants Dan Ashworth’s future at Newcastle resolved quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Eddie Howe wants Dan Ashworth’s future at Newcastle resolved quickly

By Press Association
Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is wanted to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants Dan Ashworth’s future to be resolved quickly amid Manchester United’s pursuit of the club’s sporting director.

The PA news agency understands the Red Devils want the 52-year-old to head up an overhaul at Old Trafford and while Magpies head coach Howe says there has been no formal contact, he admits there is no smoke without fire.

Asked if he wanted a quick resolution, he said: “Yes, but it’s not about what I want, is it?

“I don’t know, it’s not my decision. I’m not in control of it.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants Dan Ashworth’s situation to be resolved swiftly (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Howe revealed he had spoken to Ashworth amid a frenzy of speculation this week, and asked if the former Football Association technical director had indicated he wanted to remain on Tyneside, he admitted: “No.”

Asked what was happening with Ashworth, he added: “Nothing, as far as I’m aware. Obviously it’s been in the news a lot and usually with these things, that means something’s going to happen.

“But as we speak now, we’ve had no contact from anyone.”

Ashworth, who joined Newcastle from Brighton 20 months ago after serving a period of gardening leave, is likely to find himself in a similar position as the two clubs prepare to enter negotiations.

Howe is convinced the project he was brought in to oversee at St James’ Park will remain on track whatever happens.

He said: “Football always moves on very quickly, and I’d say that regarding the manager’s position. Newcastle is a huge football club, it will continue to work in a very efficient way regardless of who is here.

“We’ve got some very, very capable people here in all departments, so we would carry on very smoothly.”

Meanwhile, Howe confirmed that striker Callum Wilson was due to undergo surgery to repair a pectoral muscle injury on Friday and is likely to miss much of the remainder of the season.