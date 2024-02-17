Ipswich maintain top-two push with win at Swansea

Ipswich kept up their push for an automatic promotion place in the Championship as Conor Chaplin claimed a landmark winner in a 2-1 victory at Swansea.

Chaplin scored his 50th Ipswich goal to restore a first-half Ipswich lead that had been wiped out by Jerry Yates four minutes earlier.

Nathan Broadhead had earlier put the Tractor Boys ahead as Ipswich maintained their pursuit of Leeds and Southampton, above them in second and third place.

Ipswich remain a point behind Southampton and three shy of Leeds with a game in hand.

Playing after Leeds and Southampton had recorded weekend wins, Ipswich stood firm in the wet Welsh weather to see off opponents who rallied in the second half without success.

Swansea have won only one of Luke Williams’ seven league games – five of which have been lost – and are now only four points above the relegation zone.

There was an intensity about Swansea’s early play that had been absent from Tuesday’s 4-0 home defeat to Leeds.

But that tempo did not translate into chances and Ipswich threatened before Broadhead struck his 11th goal of the season.

Kyle Naughton’s mistake allowed Broadhead to set up Leif Davis for a 20-yard shot that Carl Rushworth helped over the crossbar.

Cameron Burgess planted Sam Morsy’s inviting cross wide, but Ipswich hit the front after Omari Hutchinson slipped Broadhead through and the Wales international advanced to produce a deft finish.

Kieffer Moore might have doubled the lead from Davis’ corner but his header was misdirected and Rushworth held another attempt from the Wales striker.

Yates had managed a rare home effort and the striker soon equalised after 31 minutes with his eighth goal of the season.

A free-kick routine saw Matt Grimes find Ben Cabango at the far post and Yates profited from his knockdown via a post.

Parity was only briefly restored as Davis pulled down Burgess’ raking pass and broke beyond the Swans’ defence.

Davis picked out the unmarked Chaplin, who was 27 on Friday, and he buried his 10th goal of the campaign with it also being the creator’s 10th assist from left-back.

Chaplin fired wide just after the restart and Massimo Luongo saw his ambitious effort comfortably saved by Rushworth, but Swansea were much improved in the second period.

Ronald centred and Grimes got an important head on it but Yates was unable to connect at the far post.

Ipswich almost extended their lead on the hour as Broadhead slipped in the willing Moore and Rushworth produced a telling touch to divert his ferocious drive on to the crossbar.

Vaclav Hladky preserved Ipswich’s lead by pulling off a stunning stop to claw away Harry Darling’s deflected cross, while Wes Burns struck the post in the dying seconds at the other end.