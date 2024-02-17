Matt Smith earns Wigan win at struggling Shrewsbury

A Matt Smith goal secured Wigan a 1-0 away win and completed a season double over relegation-threatened Shrewsbury.

The first opportunity of the afternoon went Wigan’s way when Luke Chambers played a drilled pass into Martial Godo, who was just inside the area, but Marko Marosi pushed his goalward effort clear.

Shrewsbury started the second half brightly and went close to breaking the deadlock two minutes in when Mal Benning floated in a cross to the back post which Aaron Pierre met but Sam Tickle made an outstanding one-handed save from his header.

Wigan opened the scoring just before the hour mark with the move originating from a corner which was flicked into Smith’s path and the midfielder smashed home.

Shrewsbury went close to a late equaliser when an Elliott Bennett corner was whipped into the near post but Chey Dunkley’s header clipped a defender and went out for another corner.

The home side kept pushed for the elusive goal but to no avail.