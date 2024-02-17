Barnet hit four to see off dogged AFC Fylde

Promotion-chasing Barnet had to work hard for an away win over Fylde, stepping up in the second half to seal a 4-2 win at Mill Farm.

The hosts took a ninth-minute lead when Nick Haughton converted from the penalty spot but Bees newcomer Gatlin O’Donkor made it two goals in two appearances to level the scores.

Harry Pritchard’s neat near-post finish turned things on their head before Naughton’s second of the day evened it up for Fylde at half-time.

With the points up for grabs the visitors’ quality shone through, Reece Hall-Johnson heading home a fine cross from Luke Freeman and Callum Stead punishing a poor goalkeeping error from Connor Barrett.