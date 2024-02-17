Dwain Chambers keen to advise British athletes on dangers of doping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dwain Chambers keen to advise British athletes on dangers of doping

By Press Association
Dwain Chambers competed in the 60m in Birmingham on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dwain Chambers has left the door open to speak to British athletics stars about the dangers of doping.

The sprinter, who failed to reach the 60m final at the UKA Indoor Championships on Saturday, is eager to help.

Chambers, who was banned for two years for a positive drugs test in 2003, clocked 6.89s to reach the semi-final as the slowest qualifier before coming last in his semi Birmingham.

UKA interim head coach Paula Dunn refused to rule out using Chambers as an advisor to the squad and the 45-year-old would like to explore the option.

He said: “I want to be able to contribute in any way I can and I would never turn down the opportunity. It is a case of a conversation that needs to be had as and when the time permits.

“It is nobody else’s responsibility but mine. Yes I was young, but at the same time, I had a decision or choice to make and I chose to look at what other people were doing, and spend very little time looking at what I could improve.

“As a result of that, I chose to follow the crowd and it was costly to me. With the way things are with other people, doubting themselves, I chose to use what I’ve gone through as an example of review yourself first and then make a decision.

“I love inspiring people and I especially like showing that you don’t need to stop when you get to a certain age. You may not be on the global stage but you can still be positive and compete, enjoy and inspire.”

Jeremiah Azu won the British 60m title on Saturday, while Amy Hunt took the women’s crown at the Championships, which double as the trials for next month’s World Indoors in Glasgow.

Jemma Reekie won her 800m heat to make it into Sunday’s final as she looks for a maiden major title in Glasgow next month.

“I’m aiming for that medal in Glasgow and I want the win in Glasgow, it would be the perfect start to the year,” said the Scot, who came fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It would be amazing and push me forward to the summer. It’s been a long time coming, I’ve had to wait a while but it would be really special if I could get one at my home track.

“As a junior I’ve always stood on the track to win and I’ve always been happy to say that. I’ve done it as a junior but fallen short as a senior.

“I’m ready for that win now. Patience has taught me a lot, I’m not a patient person, and everything happens for a reason. My time will come.”