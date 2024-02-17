Bradford extend winning run as Calum Kavanagh goal downs struggling Sutton

Bradford continued their push up towards the League Two play-off places as they won for the third successive game with a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Sutton.

Calum Kavanagh scored the only goal of the game to leave Steve Morison’s visitors still without a win from his nine games in charge.

Andy Cook had two good chances to put Bradford in front in the first half but was unable to take either of them.

He fired over the bar after being set up by Brad Halliday’s run into the box before the veteran striker was denied with a header from Clarke Oduor’s cross as Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis blocked from close range.

Ben Goodliffe headed wide from a corner as Sutton started to come into the match and former Bradford striker Lee Angol curled a free-kick past the post.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker twice saved from Harry Smith before the home side got the breakthrough in the 54th minute.

Oduor played Kavanagh clear and the striker beat Bouzanis with a confident finish.

Smith headed over as Sutton went in search of an equaliser but Bradford threatened a second as Bouzanis saved from Halliday.

Sutton had a final chance in stoppage time but Olly Sanderson was thwarted by Walker’s sprawling block as Bradford held on for a win that leaves them just two points off the play-off spots.