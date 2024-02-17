Graham Coughlan says Newport’s win over Gillingham a ‘huge’ result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan says Newport’s win over Gillingham a ‘huge’ result

By Press Association
Newport manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan hailed a “huge” three points for his side as they bounced back from defeat in midweek to beat Gillingham 1-0 at Rodney Parade.

Notts County ended the Exiles’ seven-match unbeaten run last Tuesday with a 3-1 win in Newport and Coughlan was delighted with his players’ reaction.

After a forgettable first half, Will Evans produced a stunning volley from Harry Charsley’s cross just after the hour-mark to beat fellow play-off hopefuls Gillingham.

“It was vitally important that we responded to Tuesday night’s game, we didn’t do ourselves justice against Notts County and were poor all-round,” said Coughlan.

“It was a big three points for players, staff and fans. It’s very difficult to ask players to play 43 games, as we have so far already in February, so I could understand it being dead and flat from both teams.

“We ask the same boys to keep going time and time again, but I said at half-time that if it was dour, make sure we came out with something. We came out with the victory and three points, and that’s huge.”

Coughlan praised the home fans for helping his side close out the game.

“I was shouting at the crowd today to give us a little bit of energy and a lift for the last 10 to 15 minutes because you could see that we needed it,” he said.

“They were brilliant and got us over the line, they cheered every clearance, started banging the drum and singing their songs. That energised us, so I have to praise the fans for what they did.”

Gills boss Stephen Clemence admitted that Evans’ goal was good enough to win any game.

“I never felt in trouble. I thought it had 0-0 written all over it,” he said. “But, to be fair to the lad, it’s a great finish.

“The boy delivered a sidewinder volley from the edge of the box, and it went in the top corner. If you get beaten by a goal like that, sometimes you just have to accept it.

“We had a moment ourselves where Timothee Dieng had a great effort, and their keeper made a great save.

“It was a very tight game between two teams with similar shapes,” added Clemence. “They’ve been in good form, and we knew we’d have to be up for the fight.

“They’re a very physical team and I thought we dealt with that well.

“But we just had one moment in the second half where they got the better of us and, unfortunately, we have to go home with no points.

“It’s very difficult to take, but we’ve got two home games coming up now and we have to get ready for them.”