Darren Moore wants more resilience after Port Vale reign starts with defeat

Darren Moore wants to improve his new side’s mentality after his Port Vale reign started with a 3-2 loss at League One relegation rivals Cheltenham.

Vale led twice through Nathan Smith’s header and an own goal from Curtis Davies, but Matt Taylor and Jack Shepherd cancelled each out before Will Ferry struck a 73rd-minute winner.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield boss Moore, who was appointed on Tuesday, saw his team slip to 22nd in the table and two points from safety.

And he called for more resilience from his players after a disappointing beginning to his tenure.

“It wasn’t the start I wanted,” Moore said. “Our mindset and mentality has to be stronger.

“We had a really good start to the game and at half-time I thought we deserved to be ahead.

“Their second goal was a corner when it should’ve been a throw-in.

“But there were positives. We scored two goals away from home. That’s a positive. And the subs had an impact. That’s a positive.

“What I want to see is a Vale team that are fully committed. The commitment and endeavour was there, but our mindset has to be stronger when we get in front.

“As far as I’m concerned the slate’s wiped clean with all of the players, but we have to learn from this today – and learn quickly.”

Cheltenham’s third straight league win moved them above Vale into 21st and they sit just a point from safety.

Darrell Clarke hailed the talent of Barnsley loanee Shepherd, who scored a stunning second-half volley to make it 2-2 and earn a big milestone in the 22-year-old defender’s career.

“It’s Shep’s first (English Football) League goal and he’s done brilliantly, the kid,” Clarke said.

“He’s come from a non-league background into Barnsley and he is a bit raw, but he’s a winner.

“I could see that in training on Friday because he was on the ‘young’ team in a small-sided game and he was going mad because they didn’t win, so he has that appetite to win.

“That non-league background for him has done that for him and it was a really pleasing strike.

“Barnsley have a decent talent there. We are pleased to have him and he’s reaping his rewards with competitive games.”