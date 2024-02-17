Forest players, ready – Gladiators ref Mark Clattenburg takes new football role

Nottingham Forest have appointed Mark Clattenburg as a referee analyst and boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants him to explain the decisions going against his side.

The former Premier League referee, who is currently enjoying a Saturday primetime television slot on Gladiators, will join Forest in a consultancy role.

He attended the 2-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday and saw VAR opt against advising referee Thomas Bramall to take a second look at a Maxwel Cornet challenge on Neco Williams in the penalty area, despite replays showing clear contact.

Forest also felt they had a clear penalty rejected last week when Taiwo Awoniyi was tripped by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Nuno hopes Clattenburg will be able to give him answers.

“I haven’t seen him yet,” the Portuguese said. “I know the club have done that. What we expect is someone so expert and so good to give us a clear view and an opinion on what is happening.

“Everybody in this room is asking and I am asking myself why (no penalty). I can accept the referee didn’t see it, but when you have VAR it is so obvious.

“What I expect from Mark is to at least give me an explanation and say what is happening.”

Neco Williams appeared to be fouled in Forest’s 2-0 win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nuno received a yellow card for protesting the Williams decision.

“When it is so obvious, I cannot say anything else than the truth. For me, it is a penalty,” he said.

“The speed of the game, maybe the referee didn’t see it. He is a young referee. But VAR has to interfere and do something because they had time. It took two minutes of checking.

“After you see the image, you ask yourself why. Today the result is different, but last week we were here in sorrow and grief because we expect better decisions.”